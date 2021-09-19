Analysis shows most expensive gas in Eureka

(EUREKA, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.53 for gas in the Eureka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Eureka area was $3.53 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.47 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eureka area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1000 Us-93 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1000 Us-93 , Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 10 Dewey Ave. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.