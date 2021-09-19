Tobin's Fight Show: Yoel Romero Loses Bellator Debut, UFC 266 Preview

Phil Davis is eager to get the chance to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator. In the main event of Bellator 266 on September 18 in San Jose the two will share the cage. Davis is coming off the grand prix loss Romero will be moving up to light heavyweight for is debut. It’s an intriguign mathup and for Davis, when he got the call he would be fighting Romero, he says it was an immediate yes.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO