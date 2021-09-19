Where’s the most expensive gas in Hagerstown?

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Hagerstown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hagerstown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hagerstown area appeared to be at Speedway, at 298 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 298 E Main St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1589 In-1. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.