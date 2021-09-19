Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wilton

(WILTON, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Wilton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wilton area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.06 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilton area appeared to be at Mobil, at 227 Us-2 East.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 227 Us-2 East, Wilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

CITGO 380 Us-2 East, Wilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 507 Wilton Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.