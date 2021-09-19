High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Karnes City as of Sunday

(KARNES CITY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Karnes City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Karnes City area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Karnes City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 110 E Calvert Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Karnes City area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 110 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 102 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 322 S 2Nd St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2948 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.