High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Karnes City as of Sunday
(KARNES CITY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Karnes City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Karnes City area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Karnes City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 110 E Calvert Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Karnes City area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.33
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0