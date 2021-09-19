Paying too much for gas Burns? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BURNS, OR) Gas prices vary across the Burns area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burns area was $3.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.76 to $3.97 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burns area appeared to be at Shell, at 1202 Oregon Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1202 Oregon Ave, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 4.37 $ 3.77

Chevron 617 N Us-20, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 4.33 $ 3.79

Ed's Fast Break 740 Us-20 S , Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Service at 596 N Broadway Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.