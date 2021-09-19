Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Walsenburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walsenburg area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.76 to $3.82 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walsenburg area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 200 Main St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walsenburg area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 200 Main St , Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

7-Eleven 235 W 7Th St, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ --

TA Express 455 Us-85-87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 416 Us 87. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.