The Narukami Trail is a World Quest in Genshin Impact located in the Inazuma region. This is a quest that was supposed to be dropping by on the September 1st as part of the Patch 2.1 of Genshin Impact. But however, you aren’t able to access it just yet. Don’t freak out, nobody can either. But Patch 2.1 already dropped, so why can’t you?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO