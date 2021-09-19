Are you overpaying for gas in Galivants Ferry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Galivants Ferry?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Galivants Ferry area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galivants Ferry area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 135 W Us-501.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Galivants Ferry area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Shell 2875 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.10

BP 2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Speedway 2949 Us-501 East, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 41 Grocery at 4135 Sc-41. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.