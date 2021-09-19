Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burney

(BURNEY, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Burney?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burney area was $4.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burney area appeared to be at Chevron, at 38389 Ca-299.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 38389 Ca-299, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.