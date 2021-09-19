Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Phillips

(PHILLIPS, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Phillips?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Phillips area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 1424 N Lake St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 1424 N Lake St, Phillips

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 396 N Lake Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.