Paying too much for gas Morganton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MORGANTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Morganton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morganton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1416 Loving Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1416 Loving Rd, Morganton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ --

Valero 8101 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

CITGO 10122 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 4500 Appalchian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 181 W First St, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.