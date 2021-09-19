Paying too much for gas Morganton? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MORGANTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Morganton area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morganton area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1416 Loving Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.25
$3.65
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$3.15
$3.55
$3.09
|card
card$2.96
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.15
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.22
$3.62
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
