Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Scottville
(SCOTTVILLE, MI) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Scottville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scottville area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scottville area appeared to be at BP, at 423 E Us Highway 10.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scottville area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 130 W State St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
