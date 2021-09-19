Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Scottville

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Scottville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scottville area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scottville area appeared to be at BP, at 423 E Us Highway 10.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scottville area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP 423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.28

Shell 101 E State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 130 W State St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.