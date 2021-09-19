Where’s the most expensive gas in Manila?
(MANILA, AR) Gas prices vary across the Manila area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manila area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manila area appeared to be at Exxon, at 281 W Ar-18 Bypass.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manila area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$3.18
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gary's Food Mart at 330 Baltimore Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
