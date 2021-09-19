CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue WR David Bell carted off field vs. Notre Dame, 'up, walking' after game

By Scott Horner, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Purdue's 27-13 loss against Notre Dame Saturday after taking a hit from the Irish's Kyle Hamilton.

Bell made a 9-yard catch from Aiden O'Connell but bounced hard off the turf and stayed down.

Purdue training officials attended to Bell for several minutes and the Boilermakers players came off the sideline out of concern.

After the game, Purdue reported that Bell "is up, walking and with his teammates after receiving evaluation by team medical personnel."

Bell had 8 catches for 73 yards, including a spectacular 32-yarder despite being interfered with.

Coming into the matchup, Bell had 14 catches for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has 18 touchdowns in 21 career games at Purdue.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue WR David Bell carted off field vs. Notre Dame, 'up, walking' after game

#Notre Dame#College Football#American Football#Purdue Wr David Bell
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

