High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Glenwood as of Sunday

(GLENWOOD, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Glenwood?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Glenwood area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 420 N 1St St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 420 N 1St St . As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.