Where’s the most expensive gas in Hinckley?

(HINCKLEY, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Hinckley?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hinckley area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hinckley area appeared to be at Minnoco, at 402 Fire Monument Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Minnoco 402 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Holiday 401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 405 Old Highway 61 S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.