Where’s the most expensive gas in Blanding?
(BLANDING, UT) Gas prices vary across the Blanding area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.76 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Blanding area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Blanding area appeared to be at Exxon, at 861 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Blanding area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 68 N Grayson Parkway. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
