Atezolizumab Plus Cabozantinib Shows Meaningful Clinical Activity in mCRPC, Including High-Risk Subsets

Adjuvant pembrolizumab led to a significant reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo in patients with resected, high-risk stage II melanoma. Adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to a significant reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo in patients with resected, high-risk stage II melanoma, according to results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836) that were presented during the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO