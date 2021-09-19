Paying too much for gas Sutton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SUTTON, WV) Gas prices vary across the Sutton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sutton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Little General Store, at 4853 Old Tpke Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Little General Store 4853 Old Tpke Rd, Little Birch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Mart at 3157 State St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.