Maryland State Police trooper involved in crash Saturday that injured two people

By Kelly Broderick
 4 days ago
A Maryland State Police trooper was involved in a crash Saturday that injured two individuals.

Officials say shortly after 8:35 p.m., Trooper First Class Cody Shubert, was driving an unmarked agency-issued 2020 Ford Explorer south on Philadelphia Avenue approaching the intersection at 12th Street in Ocean City.

TFC Shubert was on duty, assisting the Ocean City Police Department with road patrol during “Bike Week”.

According to a preliminary investigation, TFC Shubert observed a vehicle in front of him operating without lights. He attempted to proceed through the intersection to initiate a traffic stop.

At the same time, a three-wheel motorcycle was traveling north on Philadelphia Avenue and attempted to make a left turn at 12th Street, crossing into the path of TFC Shubert’s vehicle.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital for treatment. TFC Shubert was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this crash.

