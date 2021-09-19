CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Death part of GOP governing

Can it get anymore perverse? We have the means and opportunity to squash the COVID-19 pandemic and a majority of politicians in one political party and supporters are peddling death. There is a century worth of scientific evidence supporting masks and vaccines. Most school districts require a series of vaccinations...

