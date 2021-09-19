CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox pitching staff performing at championship caliber level

By Sean Penney
Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Sox pitching staff is locked in for the home stretch. The Boston Red Sox are riding a four-game winning streak, claiming sole possession of the top Wild Card spot in the American League in the process. They are 6-3 in their last nine games and while the winning percentage from that small sample would put them on a dominant pace, it’s the production from their pitching staff that has impressed the most during this stretch.

