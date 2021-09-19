Red Sox pitching staff performing at championship caliber level

The Red Sox go for the series win against the White Sox behind Chris Sale fill-in Nick Pivetta this afternoon in Chicago (2:10 p.m., NESN, TBS out-of-market). Today was supposed to be a day seeing Sale face his old team, but that plan was scuttled when Sale caught the plague alongside the half of the team, and now he’s waiting out said plague on the COVID IL. Pivetta will attempt to duplicate his results, which is as tall an order as Sale is tall, but not out of the question. It doesn’t help that the White Sox are really freaking good at hitting, but we’ve all got our battles, right?

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO