Are you overpaying for gas in Wolf Point? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WOLF POINT, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Wolf Point?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wolf Point area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 603 Us-2 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wolf Point area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 603 Us-2 W, Wolf Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Cenex 300 Us-2 E, Wolf Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 401 Cascade Dr. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.