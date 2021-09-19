Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Seward

(SEWARD, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.95 for gas in the Seward area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Seward area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seward area appeared to be at Chevron, at 308 N Harbor St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Seward area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 308 N Harbor St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.