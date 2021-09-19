Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newcastle

(NEWCASTLE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.43 for gas in the Newcastle area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newcastle area was $3.43 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.36 to $3.54 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 4 Way, at 1226 Washington Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newcastle area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

4 Way 1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.71 $ -- $ 3.54

Short Stop 2206 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.42 $ 3.42 $ 3.47

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 6 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.