$4.5 Billion Allocated to Expand the Hedera Hashgraph Ecosystem

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHedera Hashgraph is hoping to strengthen the development of its ecosystem, launching a special fund worth over $4.5 billion, which is 20% of the total token supply. The Hedera Governing Council recently announced that it had allocated 10.7 billion HBAR, Hedera Hashgraph’s native token, to fund the development and expansion of the ecosystem.

Crypto Trading Now Official in Dubai Following Regulators’ Agreement

Dubai authorities have joined forces to make it legal to issue and trade cryptocurrencies in the DWTCA freezone. Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) announced recently that it has partnered with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to make cryptocurrency trading, issuance, and regulation completely legal within its jurisdiction – the DWTCA freezone.
MARKETS
1inch Network Expands to Arbitrum to Lower Transaction Costs

Popular DEX aggregator 1inch Network is set to expand to Abritrum to lower transaction fees. The popular decentralized cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, 1inch Network, will be expanding to Arbitrum. In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the team revealed that the move is aimed at lowering transaction costs and improving throughput...
MARKETS
Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431M For Expansion

Major Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner Genesis Digital Assets has raised $431 million in funding to expand its mining operations in the U.S. and Nordics. The new funding was led by Paradigm, which is one of the biggest cryptocurrency investment companies. Paradigm has supported companies like Coinbase and FTX. Matt Huang,...
MARKETS
eToro Commits $1M Stake to GoodDollar Universal Basic Income Project

[PRESS RELEASE – Tel Aviv, Israel, 22nd September 2021]. eToro, a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of investors, announced today that it is reinforcing its commitment to opening the digital economy to the next billion global crypto users by this week by raising its stake in GoodDollar’s universal basic income (UBI) protocol from $58,000 to $1 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Governing Council#Igaming#Hedera The Hedera Council#Hbar Foundation#Hedera Treasury#Lg#Ibm#Boeing#Usdt#Btc
GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY
Melanion Capital’s CIO Disagrees with Ray Dalio: Regulators Will Not Kill Bitcoin

Well-developed countries would not halt bitcoin’s success, says Melanion Capital’s Founder – Jad Comair. Jad Comair – Founder and CIO of Melanion Capital – opined that regulators would not “kill” bitcoin if it becomes too successful. Such a move would be possible only in some authoritarian nations, while the USA and developed G7 countries would never take such a “harsh step.”
MARKETS
SphynxSwap Announces a Partnership with CertiK International

[PRESS RELEASE – New Zealand, 22 September 2021]. SphynxSwap, an all-in-one solution for trading, farming, staking, and holding cryptocurrencies, has established a long-term partnership with CertiK International, a blockchain security solution. This partnership comes just in time for the launch of the SphynxSwap platform on the 22nd of September 2021....
MARKETS
Private Equity
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Venture Capital
Google
Instagram
Own NFT Land in ERTHA Metaverse that Could Generate Revenue

The last year or so has seen the massive growth of the non-fungible token space, which became arguably the most talked-about field in the cryptocurrency space. With celebrities from all industries trying to take advantage of the ongoing craze, NFTs have now become the place to be for protocols providing groundbreaking featured and services.
COMPUTERS
SEC Could Approve a Bitcoin Futures ETF by October, Says Bloomberg Strategist

Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone talks about a BTC ETF in the US, his $100,000 per coin prediction, and why Ray Dalio was wrong about the asset. The US Securities and Exchange Commission could greenlight a Bitcoin futures ETF as early as October this year, said Bloomberg’s Senior Commodity Strategist – Mike McGlone.
MARKETS
Major Banks Oppose Harsh New Rules Targeting Crypto Holdings

A number of major banks in Europe and the United States have opposed a set of strict rules targeting crypto holdings. JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are among the financial institutions that are opposing the new rules that would require them to set aside a dollar in capital for every dollar of Bitcoin they own.
MARKETS
Extreme Fear Among Bitcoin Investors for the First Time in Two Months

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index plunged to 21, showing a state of “extreme fear” among the crypto community. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which reveals the crypto community’s general feelings towards the primary cryptocurrency, has gone into an “extreme fear” territory for the first time since the end of July. This comes as the digital asset’s price dropped by $8,000 in just a few days.
MARKETS
Bought the Dip: 3rd Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $13M Worth of Bitcoin at $40.5K

After buying another sizeable portion of BTC during the ongoing correction, the third-largest bitcoin whale now holds more than 111,000 coins. The latest price dump from bitcoin to around $40,000 has enabled the third-largest BTC whale to accumulate more portions of the asset at a discount. In a “buy the dip” moment, the entity has purchased more than $13 million worth of the cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
DeFi: Disrupting The Financial Ecosystem

With the evolution of the crypto space, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has erupted into a billion-dollar industry, sparking a wave of global disruption. The DeFi movement is driven by the vision of a financial ecosystem that – instead of a central authority like banks- is controlled by the users itself. The benefits of this next generation of ecosystem are that it's open, flexible, fast, and transparent.
MARKETS
Major Brazilian Bank BTG Pactual to Offer Investment Options in Bitcoin and Ethereum

By launching the platform Mynt, Brazil’s top financial institution – BTG Pactual – would enable its customers to trade bitcoin and ether. The major Brazilian bank – BTG Pactual – will enable its customers to trade digital assets directly through a new platform called Mynt. The offering will be available from the next quarter and will include the two leading cryptocurrencies – bitcoin and ether.
MARKETS
Citibank Report: Crypto Is Redefining The Entire Payment Ecosystem

Citibank, the consumer division of the banking giant Citigroup, has issued a report offering guides to organizations looking to embrace cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are redefining the entire payment infrastructure, says a new report from multinational Citibank. It added that digital assets have expanded from being merely an “internet novelty” to becoming a two-trillion-dollar market.
MARKETS
Taker Protocol Raises $3M to Transform NFT Liquidity and Utilization

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 20th September 2021]. Taker Protocol, a crypto liquidity protocol for NFTs, has raised $3 million from a number of reputable investors to build new financial primitives into the burgeoning NFT market. The round was led by Electric Capital, with DCG, Ascentive Assets, Dragonfly...
MARKETS

