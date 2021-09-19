High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Scott City as of Sunday
(SCOTT CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Scott City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Scott City area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 1720 S Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.38
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.68
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 104 W 5Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
