High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Scott City as of Sunday

(SCOTT CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Scott City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Scott City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 1720 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 1720 S Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.68 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 104 W 5Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.