Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Corning

(CORNING, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Corning?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corning area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corning area appeared to be at CITGO, at 105 N Missouri Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Corning area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 105 N Missouri Ave, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Farm Service 3211 Us-67, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1000 Main St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.