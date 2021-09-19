Don’t overpay for gas in Cotulla: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COTULLA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Cotulla?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cotulla area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cotulla area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1206 Fm-468.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1206 Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Valero 1162 E Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 795 Ih-35. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.