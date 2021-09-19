Three injured in five-vehicle accident on Route 58
Three people were injured following a five-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on U.S. Route 58 westbound near the weigh station. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. and found five vehicles in the road, most with heavy damage, according to a news release. The three people who were injured were taken to local hospitals, with one of the people deemed to have potentially life-threatening injuries.suffolknewsherald.com
