High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ticonderoga as of Sunday

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Ticonderoga?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.31 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ticonderoga area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1162 Ny-9 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1162 Ny-9 N, Ticonderoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.35

Stewart's Shops 26 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1066 Wicker St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.