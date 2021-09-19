Don’t overpay for gas in Gold Beach: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Gold Beach?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gold Beach area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gold Beach area appeared to be at 76, at 29359 Ellensburg Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76 29359 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Chevron 29719 Ellensburg Ave, Oregon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.