Where’s the most expensive gas in Lakeview?

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Lakeview?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lakeview area was $3.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $3.87 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lakeview area appeared to be at Chevron, at 715 N 4Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lakeview area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 715 N 4Th St, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 17697 Us-395, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.