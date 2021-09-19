Officers locate two men with gunshot wounds on York Road

A shooting on York road left two men injured this weekend.

Northern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of York Road on Saturday night at approximately 1:26 a.m for a shooting investigation.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and chest as well as a 27-year-old man suffering from wounds to the left hand and left thigh.

Both were transported to the area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website .