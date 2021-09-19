Don’t overpay for gas in Lovelock: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LOVELOCK, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Lovelock?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $4.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lovelock area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 150 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 150 Main St, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 163 E Main St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.