Don’t overpay for gas in Hardin: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HARDIN, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Hardin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hardin area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.27 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1223 N Crawford Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1223 N Crawford Ave, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Flying J 315 13Th St W, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Love's Travel Stop 1270 N State Hwy 47, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1010 N Crawford Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.27 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.