High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Blanco as of Sunday
(BLANCO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Blanco area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Blanco area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 59 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Blanco area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.84
|card
card$2.79
$3.44
$3.64
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 111 Blanco Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0