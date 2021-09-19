Paying too much for gas Battle Mountain? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Battle Mountain?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Battle Mountain area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 760 S Broad St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 760 S Broad St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 710 W Front St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.