Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Delta

(DELTA, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Delta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $3.74, with an average price of $3.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Delta area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Delta area appeared to be at Chevron, at 76 N Us-6.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 76 N Us-6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.10 $ 3.79

Sinclair 777 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.86 $ 4.00 $ 3.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 44 North Us Highway 6. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.