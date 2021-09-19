Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Goodland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goodland area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 2423 Enterprise Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 2423 Enterprise Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ --

Cenex 1202 W Us-24, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

24/7 Travel Store 2710 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 2510 Commerce Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.