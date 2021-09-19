Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Goodland
(GOODLAND, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Goodland?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goodland area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 2423 Enterprise Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.55
$3.19
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.60
$3.26
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 2510 Commerce Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
