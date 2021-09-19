Are you overpaying for gas in Cle Elum? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CLE ELUM, WA) Gas prices vary across the Cle Elum area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cle Elum area was $3.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.27 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 207 W 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cle Elum area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 207 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.49 $ 3.40

76 1000 E 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.27 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.