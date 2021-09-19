High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Alturas as of Sunday

(ALTURAS, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alturas?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.32 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alturas area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1080 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alturas area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1080 N Main St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.69

Modoc Mini Mart 123 W 12Th St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AIR Fuels at 901 Co Rd 56. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.