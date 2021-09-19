Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Perry

(PERRY, NY) Gas prices vary across the Perry area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Perry area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.25 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2 S Center St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2 S Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.51 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

Kwik Fill 175 S Main St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.27

Valero 121 N Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 61 N Cummings Ave. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.