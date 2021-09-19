Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wheatland
(WHEATLAND, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheatland?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wheatland area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1650 South Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
