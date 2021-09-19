Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Wheatland

(WHEATLAND, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheatland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wheatland area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

I-25 Pit Stop 1857 W Mariposa Pkwy, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1650 South Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.