Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in New Windsor

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in New Windsor?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Windsor area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 4213 Ridge Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Marathon 2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.