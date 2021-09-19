Don’t overpay for gas in Ogallala: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OGALLALA, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Ogallala area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ogallala area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ogallala area appeared to be at Sapp Bros, at 101 Stagecoach Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ogallala area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sapp Bros 101 Stagecoach Rd, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Casey's 101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fat Dogs at 100 Prospector Dr. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.