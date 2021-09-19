Don’t overpay for gas in Williams: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Williams area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Williams area was $3.45 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.25 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williams area appeared to be at 76, at 801 W Route 66.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Williams area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

76 801 W Route 66, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 5235 N Az-64, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Saya Route 66 Gas 102 N 1St St, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 222 W Route 66. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.