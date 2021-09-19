Community Liver Alliance Hosts ‘Walk The Talk For Liver Health’ 5K At Kennywood Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Runners returned to Kennywood Park on Saturday for an annual race aimed at raising money for a good cause.

The Walk for the Talk for Liver Health 5K was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The group says they’re happy to be back in person, and that funding for liver diseases is needed now more than ever.

Event organizers were hoping to raise over $160,000 on Saturday.

Runners were also treated with free admission to the park.

The event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas.