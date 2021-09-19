CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Community Liver Alliance Hosts ‘Walk The Talk For Liver Health’ 5K At Kennywood Park

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktZLc_0c0sRLDM00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Runners returned to Kennywood Park on Saturday for an annual race aimed at raising money for a good cause.

The Walk for the Talk for Liver Health 5K was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The group says they’re happy to be back in person, and that funding for liver diseases is needed now more than ever.

Event organizers were hoping to raise over $160,000 on Saturday.

Runners were also treated with free admission to the park.

The event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Goodwill Seeks Participants For EARN, Work Ready Programs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Goodwill is looking for participants for its EARN and Work Ready Programs in Lawrenceville and the North Side. The programs are designed to help people receiving SNAP and TANF benefits achieve their education and employment goals. People who are interested in the programs or have questions about applying for SNAP or TANF benefits can call 412-623-1710 or click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mouse Found In Reservoir Prompts Boil Water Advisory In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Some Penn Hills residents are under a Boil Water Advisory after a mouse was found in the Oakmont Water Authority’s distribution system. The authority is flushing the affected system after the mouse was found in a covered reservoir at a tank site. Chlorine and bacteria samples will be taken once that’s done to make sure the water is safe to drink again. The authority says it expects the problem to be fixed by Sept. 30. For a list of affected streets and what you should do if you’re under the advisory, click here. One of the customers impacted is...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Food Banks Team Up With DoorDash To Deliver Free Meals To Seniors

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s anti-hunger organizations are teaming with DoorDash to bring food boxes to seniors. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The goal is to get more people involved in the Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program. The state says more than 300,000 seniors are eligible for free, nutritious meal deliveries but only 35,000 people are signed up. The partnership with DoorDash was announced at the Westmoreland County Food Bank on Thursday and Second Lady Gisele Fetterman was on hand. You might qualify for the program if you’re 60 and older. Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Program In Pittsburgh Looks To Give Young People A Second Chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is the first city in the U.S. chosen for Cafe Momentum, an expansion of a program that helps kids getting out of the juvenile justice system. The program kicked off its efforts with a pop-up dinner at the Union Trust building in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The servers at the elegant dinner and the chefs in the kitchen look like pros, but most of them learned this in just three days of training. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Trae is one of the young people in this post-release program for young men and women coming out of juvenile facilities. He’s been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

PRC Holding Household Chemical Collection At Brady’s Run Park Recycling Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — It will be your last chance to get rid of the paints, oils and batteries you’ve collected over the year. The Pennsylvania Resources Council’s final Household Chemical Collection of the season is set for Saturday, Oct. 9. It is in Beaver County at the Brady’s Run Park Recycling Center. You do have to register in advance to help streamline the process and make it mostly contactless. For more information, visit their website here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Owl-O-Ween Returns To National Aviary

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary’s Owl-O-Ween fall celebration will be back this year. It’s a family-friendly event featuring take-home crafts, meet and greets with owls and even a night-time “Owl Prowl” adventure. This year’s Owl-O-Ween will be Oct. 16-17 and 23-24. Timed tickets will be available online. You can find the link here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council Advances Legislation Banning Cat Declawing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Declawing cats would be banned in Pittsburgh under legislation advanced by City Council on Wednesday. The Trib reports a California veterinarian who runs The Paw Project, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending declawing, spoke in support of the legislation. Cat behaviorist and “My Cat From Hell” host Jackson Galaxy urged the council to ban the procedure, according to the Trib. The legislation was introduced by City Councilman Bobby Wilson, who called the procedure “cruel and inhumane.” “The City of Pittsburgh should set an example as a humane city, both in southwest Pennsylvania and across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Wilson in a news release. “How we treat animals speaks to our deepest values. Declawing a cat does not just mean removing its nails. If this happened to a human, it would be like cutting off each finger and toe at the last knuckle.” Wilson says that if enacted, the legislation would make Pittsburgh the first government in the state to ban declawing. A final vote is next Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Partners With Kiwibot To Launch Robot Delivery System

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Robots will soon be rolling out across the city. The city has partnered with Kiwibot to launch a pilot program with the Carnegie Library that will deliver food, medicine, and books. Businesses included in the pilot program are Wilson’s Pharmacy and Taquitos. Up to 10 bots will be deployed later this week in Bloomfield, Garfield, and Lawrenceville. A person will control the robots remotely and they will be deployed in areas where they can safely move among traffic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Liver#Race#Kdka Tv News Staff
CBS Pittsburgh

GRAMMY-Nominated SaulPaul Plays Set At CARES CommuniTEA Cafe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GRAMMY-nominated artist SaulPaul made an appearance in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He played on the “Maker Stage” at the CARES CommuniTEA Cafe in the Hill District. The stage was invented in Pittsburgh and is an ultralight stage powered by solar energy. Organizers say SaulPaul’s visit is to encourage people to join the “Be The Change” movement. “In order to help us understand a lot of the struggles and challenges that solo innovators have when they are diverse, the dangers of travel on the road, for example, for women and minorities, it’s just very important to us that we continue to understand that anybody can be the change,” said Mike Yanchak. The event was put on with the help of “Phillter” a company working to help artists and musicians get back to work with the Maker Stage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Surge Drives Demand For Health Care, Creates Long Wait Times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outside the Greentree Road MedExpress, people patiently sit. “About an hour,” Beth Johnson said. “This was try number three today,” Karen Yun-Lutz said. “Of course it was busy. There was already people here at 8:00. I got here five minutes early,” Carla Franklin added. It’s becoming common at places like this all over the area. In fact, a location on Baum Boulevard recently had a line before the doors even opened. According to medical experts, it’s been a growing problem for the past few months. “Much higher than what existed before in the year before COVID,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 500 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases. There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny Mask Debate Continues At Virtual School Board Meeting

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — The North Allegheny school board held Wednesday’s meeting online after tempers flared at a previous meeting, but parents still voiced their opinions about masks in schools. Dozens of parents did not hold back their feelings about mask-wearing in schools during the virtual school board meeting. “I don’t understand, who made each of you God?” parent Janet Redwing said. “Masks and vaccinations save lives,” said Dr. Victoria Jewell-Mahler, a parent and pediatrician. It’s been a bumpy road for the district and board. The last meeting on Aug. 25 was shut down because some parents would not comply with the district’s mask...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Reports 5 COVID-19 Outbreaks, 6 Clusters In Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 298 new COVID-19 cases. Among those numbers is a rise in pediatric cases. The bulk of the reported pediatric cases are among school-age kids ages 5 through 12 and ineligible for the COVID vaccine. Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 11 cases among kids 0 to 4, 40 cases among kids 5 to 12 and 22 cases among kids 13 to 18. Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen says so far this month, more than 1,600 cases among children ages 5 through...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers Rookies Pack Meals At Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several Steelers rookies spent their afternoon on Tuesday slinging food instead of slinging footballs. They were at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank packing thousands of meals. Those meals will benefit seniors, families, and kids across the Pittsburgh area. The Steelers said it’s important for the rookies to recognize they’re part of the team: Pittsburgh. That includes a big commitment to being part of the community as a whole. “We’ve been doing food distributions, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Blayre Holmes Davis, the Steelers’ Director of Community Relations. “Coach Tomlin has done one, as well as Cam Heyward, so we’re just happy that our rookies are here being introduced to the legacy of the Steelers and our partnerships that we’ve had for a really long time.” The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s CEO says the need for food is as strong as ever as people continue to deal with the pandemic and unemployment.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Department Of Agriculture Canvasses Western Counties For Spotted Lanternfly Business Permitting Compliance

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is canvassing western counties for spotted lanternfly business permitting compliance. The department added eight counties to the state’s quarantine zone in March. Businesses in those zones are required to get a free permit that the department says comes with the responsibility of maintaining a “trained, engaged workforce.” Violators could face up to $300 per violation. The canvassing program aims to raise awareness about how to slow the spread of the invasive pest. (Photo By Reading Eagle: Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) You can learn more about spotted lanternflies and how to stop the spread on the Department of Agriculture’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Lays Out Closure Plan For Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools laid out what would have to happen for a school to close should they experience a COVID-19 outbreak. The district says that if 5% of a school’s students and staff have “confirmed” COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period, the school would shut down for a maximum of two weeks. The district could also trigger a shutdown if simultaneous outbreaks happen in three classrooms or groups, such as a team or the school band. Staff shortages caused by quarantines could also lead to school closures. Over the past 14 days, the district has reported 98 cases of COVID-19 across all schools. The district’s full plan can be found on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy