High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Clay Center as of Sunday

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Clay Center?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clay Center area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clay Center area appeared to be at Short Stop, at 610 6Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clay Center area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Short Stop at 610 6Th St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.